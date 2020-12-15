SCAD Donates Gifts to Union Mission

Presidential Initiatives – Fall 2020 – Savannah College of Art and Design President Paula Wallace volunteers at Union Mission with Union Mission Executive Director Pat Youngquist – Union Mission – Photography Courtesy of SCAD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) donated more than 100 toys and other gifts to Savannah’s Union Mission December 14th to make the holidays brighter for local children and their families.

This year members of the SCAD family donated clothing, toys, books, electronics, bicycles and much more to fulfill the wish lists of 20 local families.

It is a tradition and partnership that dates back to 1994.

SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace said, “For 26 years, SCAD has cherished our partnership with Union Mission Savannah as we bring delight, unity, and warmth to our community. This year, we welcome the occasion to brighten the holidays and share love, joy, and toys—over 150 gifts!—with dozens of children and their families.”

“Union Mission values the continued support from SCAD’s faculty, staff and students every year for our Secret Santa program,” said Union Mission Executive Director, Patricia Youngquist. “The holidays can be a difficult time for the homeless in our community. Union Mission clients certainly appreciate the gifts they are able to receive from generous community leaders like SCAD.”