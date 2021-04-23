SCAD announces major film studio expansion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s big news from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Recently, the college unveiled its plans to expand the Savannah Film Studios creating the largest university studio complex in the country. “I think we are going to look back at this day and we’re going to say we were here when this all started!” says Paula Wallace, Founder and President of SCAD.

The plans include a Hollywood-style back lot, a next generation XR stage for virtual productions, and new soundstages. The first phase will be completed by this Fall. For more details, check out what we learned at the unveiling.