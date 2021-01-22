SCAD alum’s personal story becomes HBO documentary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The personal story of SCAD alum Madison Hamburg is getting lots of attention for the documentary series he made, that’s now airing on HBO Max. It’s called “Murder on Middle Beach.” It’s his journey to find answers about his mother’s murder in 2010 while he was a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design here in Savannah.

But as you’ll see in our interview, this isn’t just your typical true crime story. It’s so much more. As Madison explains, it’s about a son’s love for his mother. A tip line has been set up for any new evidence in this case. It’s BarbaraHamburgtips.com

Madison is also going to be on the panel for 2021 SCAD aTVfest. If you’d like to talk to him click the link to buy the pass to the virtual session.