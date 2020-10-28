SAVFF Highlights Talent With Ties To Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues through Saturday, October 31.

Actor Mark McCullough — who makes his home in Savannah — stars in the short film “Alina.” It’s a gritty historical drama and he couldn’t be prouder of the work the cast and crew did.

Filmmaker Colin Levy is excited to screen his short film “SKYWATCH” at the 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Fest. Levy, a SCAD graduate, got his start here in the Coastal Empire.

Tickets are still available for many screenings and panel discussions. Click here to get yours.