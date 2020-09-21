Savannah Safe Jazz Fest is this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite the coronavirus, the show will still go on! The 39th annual Savannah Jazz Festival is taking place this week, but it will just look a little differently. There will still be a fantastic line up of performers, however there won’t be any live concerts in Forsyth Park or other local venues. But, everyone will still be able to enjoy it from wherever they can connect to our livestream. Here’s how the Savannah-Safe Jazz Fest will look this year.
WSAV News 3 is proud to partner with the festival, streaming each of the 16 performances. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.
There is limited seating available in the studio audience at Ships of the Sea, and attendees will be socially distanced. Visit here to learn more. Below are interviews with some of this year’s performers and supporters.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Movie Night
- 7 p.m. – Clint Eastwood’s documentary “Dave Brubeck: In His Own Sweet Way” in honor of what would’ve been the jazz pianist’s 100th birthday
- T4 Virtual School Master Classes
Thursday, Sept. 24: Blues Night
- 7:30 p.m. – Willie Jackson and the Tybee Blues Band
- 8:35 p.m. – Eric Culberson with Dolette McDonald
- T4 Virtual School Master Classes
Friday, Sept. 25: Latin & Classic Night
- 7:30 p.m. – Latin Caravan
- 9 to 10:30 p.m. – Savannah Jazz Orchestra All Stars with Cynthia Utterbach
- T4 Virtual School Master Classes
Saturday, Sept. 26: Spicy Jazz Saturday
- 3 p.m. – Navy Band Southeast
- 4 p.m. – Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band and Ceremony
- 5:05 p.m. – Jazmin Ghent
- 6:20 p.m. – Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. and the Ils Sont Partis Band
- 7:35 p.m. – Emmett Cohen Trio
- 8:50 p.m. – Wycliffe Gordon
Sunday, Sept. 27: B-3 Sunday
- 3 p.m. – Dave Potter Quartet
- 4:05 p.m. – Brian Miller
- 5:20 p.m. – Ike Stubblefield
- 6:35 p.m. – Stephanie Nakasian and the Savannah Jazz Orchestra All Stars
- 7:50 p.m. – David Sanchez
- 9 p.m. – Pat Bianchi
Download a copy of the schedule by clicking here.