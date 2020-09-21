Savannah Safe Jazz Fest is this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite the coronavirus, the show will still go on! The 39th annual Savannah Jazz Festival is taking place this week, but it will just look a little differently. There will still be a fantastic line up of performers, however there won’t be any live concerts in Forsyth Park or other local venues. But, everyone will still be able to enjoy it from wherever they can connect to our livestream. Here’s how the Savannah-Safe Jazz Fest will look this year.

WSAV News 3 is proud to partner with the festival, streaming each of the 16 performances. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.

There is limited seating available in the studio audience at Ships of the Sea, and attendees will be socially distanced. Visit here to learn more. Below are interviews with some of this year’s performers and supporters.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Movie Night

7 p.m. – Clint Eastwood’s documentary “Dave Brubeck: In His Own Sweet Way” in honor of what would’ve been the jazz pianist’s 100th birthday

T4 Virtual School Master Classes

Thursday, Sept. 24: Blues Night

Friday, Sept. 25: Latin & Classic Night

Saturday, Sept. 26: Spicy Jazz Saturday

Sunday, Sept. 27: B-3 Sunday

Download a copy of the schedule by clicking here.