Savannah Orchid Show is Back!

It’s time again for the Savannah Orchid Show hosted by the Deep South Orchid Society. From March 27th to the 29th, you can see orchids of all shapes, colors, and sizes on display at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens.

There will even be a competition for titles like Best in Show. While there, you can purchase orchids, and learn from the experts how to best take care of them. As I learned in my interview with Jimmy Yu, a member of the Orchid Society this climate is perfect for growing orchards. He says they love warm and humid weather. However, he adds that if you plan to put your orchids outside, you need to wait until the lows at night don’t drop below 50 degrees.

Just click on this link for more information on the 34th Savannah Orchid Show.