SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When the pandemic hit, it forced all of us to change how we do things…work, school, and socialize. For some of our neighbors in downtown Savannah, they found a new way to stay connected that didn’t involve a virtual experience or a long trip to some place remote. All they had to do was simply walk out their front door.

We hope you enjoy meeting this “spirited” group as much as we did!

Here’s the Bolton Condo Happy Hour Club.