SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s still a lot of buzz about the 2023 Academy Awards, especially in our area. That’s because there are many connections to Savannah. From movie screenings to film locations and even SCAD alumni working behind the scenes of some of the biggest movies, the Savannah area continues to be a big player in the film industry.

Check out our story to see some of those special connections to the 2023 Oscars!