SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – With Halloween around the corner, it may not sound too unusual to be talking about straight jackets….right? Well, for one local family it’s actually their favorite topic all year long. That’s because they sell them to be used in movies and really for anyone who wants one.

And, some of those people are pretty famous! Recently, we caught up with the Kelly family to learn more about their passion for straight jackets and other dicey creations.