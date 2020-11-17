Savannah Christmas Market comes to Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new holiday event is coming to our area thanks to Richard Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. He says it’s been a passion of his for years to bring a European style Christmas Market to his hometown. He says it will be complete with the sights, sounds, even the smells of the holiday season from one of his favorite cities, Salzburg.

The family friendly event starts the day after Thanksgiving with a huge celebration and tree lighting at the Plant Riverside District. Mr. Kessler says it’s like a big gift for the city of Savannah and that we should open it together. For a complete list of all the events just go to the https://www.savannahchristmasmarket.com/

Here’s a sneak peak from our recent interview with Mr. Kessler.