Savannah Book Festival Welcomes Author S.C. Gwynne

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If Civil War era history is what gets you reading, you don’t want to miss author S.C. Gwynne‘s virtual appearance at the 2021 Savannah Book Festival on Monday, March 29th.

Gwynne, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, paints a different picture of what most of us know about the Civil War. His meticulous research for his latest book, Hymns of the Republic, provides a chilling look into the final year of the War between the North and South. While war atrocities are common knowledge, Gwynne digs deeper to tell the brutal stories we may not have studied in history class.

Since Gwynne does so much research for his epic historical books, what was the last year like for him when it came to fact-finding?

For more insights into the writing process…and details about his historically fascinating books, join Gwynne and Amy Paige Condon, founder of Refinery Writing Studio and associate editor of Beacon, a quarterly magazine from Savannah Morning News on Monday, March 29th at 7pm EST.

