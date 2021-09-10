SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ted Dennard has built an empire with the Savannah Bee Company. From delicious honey products to wonderful body products, Savannah Bee has something for everyone. We caught up with Ted to find out what makes him so passionate about bees.

Savannah Bee Company doesn’t just make great honey and body products. Ted Dennard’s “The Bee Cause Project” educates kids in classrooms all over the world about how important bees are.

Now, many of us are afraid of bees but at the Wilmington Island location of Savannah Bee Company there’s a safe way to get up close and personal with them. It’s the “Savannah Bee House” and it’s the first of its kind in all of North America.

From delicious honey to silky body butter…the list of “Savannah Bee Company” products goes on and on. Ted tells us why his products are so special.

If Ted’s enthusiasm for bees has inspired you, he has some words of encouragement about how you can help save the bees.

The Savannah Bee Company has stores in 7 states…including 5 locations in Georgia — 3 of them right here in Savannah. But if you can’t get to one, don’t let that stop you. Their website offers easy shopping and delivery. Check online often and remember: Savannah Bee Company products make the perfect gifts.