Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend is almost here

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s featured events will continue this year despite the coronavirus. It’s the Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend to be held March 12 & 13th.

There will be an in person gathering with designer Carleton Varney. And, a virtual tour of the private home of the owner of The Grey restaurant, John O Morisano and his wife Carol Sawdye.

Here’s a preview of what you can expect. WSAV is proud to be the media sponsor of this 5th annual event. All proceeds benefit the historic Andrew Low and Green-Meldrim houses.