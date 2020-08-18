Salvation Army’s Ambassador Ball to air on WSAV

(WSAV) Savannah, Ga – The Salvation Army of Savannah in partnership with WSAV is planning an exciting new way to present its annual fundraiser, The Ambassador Ball. Because of the pandemic, the event has been transformed into a virtual telethon in variety show format to be aired on August 25th from 8-9pm on WSAV.

It will feature several entertainment acts, such as local folk-rock band, Danielle Hicks and The Resistance, La Bodega Man, Savannah VOICE Festival artists – Scott Joiner and Jessica Fishenfeld, American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) Gold Medalists Mikki Sodergren and Kim Michael Polote, and Phantom of the Opera star Carlton Moe. Interviews with volunteers, staff, and the range of people the organization helps every day will also be showcased.

There are lots of great auction events you can start bidding on right now! So, no need to wait to get in on the fun. Click here to learn more about the event.

Here’s a great reason to donate! Meet one of the Salvation Army’s many success stories, Anthony Dixon.

The fundraising goal for this year’s Ambassador Ball is $50,000 to help offset necessary funds that were expended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which The Salvation Army provided housing, food, and spiritual and practical care for local individuals and families suffering economic and social hardships.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor each donation for this event will be matched dollar for dollar.