Salt Table gets back to business after COVID-19 shut down

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Well-known Savannah store, The Salt Table is now back open for business after being closed for 2 months because of the coronavirus concerns. Owners Dave and Carol Legasse celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening complete with a ribbon cutting and local dignitaries.

While the downtown store on Barnard street opened in time for the Memorial Day weekend, it did so with safety guidelines in place.

