Round up for Ronald McDonald House really adds up

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – Each time you go through the drive through at McDonald’s, you have the opportunity to make a big difference in the lives of families who are dealing with a medical crisis with a child. All you have to do is round up your bill. According to Bill Sorochak, the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire all that extra change really adds up and every penny stays right here in our area.

For more on the difference you are making when you support the Ronald McDonald House, here’s our interview with Bill Sorochak. WSAV is proud to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities through its annual Blitz Border Bowl all-star football game.