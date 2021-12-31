Ronald McDonald House keeps families together

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) When your child is very ill and needs to be in the hospital, where can you stay to be close to them? The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire has been keeping families close since 1987.

Recently, we caught up with one of the thousands of families who have benefited from the Ronald McDonald house over the years to learn why this place is so special. If you’d like to support the mission of the RMHC, there’s a fun way to do that on January 15, 2022. It’s the Blitz Border Bowl IV sponsored by WSAV at the Memorial Stadium in Savannah. Tickets are on sale now.