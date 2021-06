SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — ROCK 106.1, a Dick Broadcasting station, is turning 20 years old. And they’re celebrating with a big concert. On July 3rd at Trustees Garden in downtown Savannah, Filter, Puddle Of Mudd and Sponge take the stage…along with local band Lilakk. This is the first large outdoor music event to happen in Savannah since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Get your tickets here.

WSAV The Bridge spoke with Filter lead singer Richard Patrick about what it’s been like during the pandemic.