SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local candy store is celebrating a very sweet milestone, 50 years in the business. It’s River Street Sweets, a family run company that ships confections over the country. So, what’s the secret to their success? And where did the idea for River Street Sweets come from? To find out, we spent a little time with co-owners and siblings, Jennifer and Tim Strickland.

But that’s not all! We also learned how to make those World Famous Pralines! Enjoy!