SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday April 22, 2023 is a big day for music lovers everywhere, Record Store Day is back! Ken Jordan, Owner of Coastal Empire Records, says that this event is “for independent record stores and brick and mortar stores only” meaning no online sales for any exclusive records being released for this year.

There are many unique titles being released this year. Ken states that they are anticipating a large line prior to open on Saturday so make sure to get there early to secure your top picks. Artists like Taylor Swift, Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers, and Duran Duran are a few of the highly anticipated releases this year.

You can check out Coastal Empire Record’s Facebook for a sneak peek of their RSD 2023 arrivals. And be sure to visit the Record Store Day website to see all titles being released on Saturday April 22, 2023.