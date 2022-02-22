Ready for a glamorous night out?

You saw Patty get ready for a casual date night out, now come with us to glam up her casual look for a elegant date night out on the town!

40 Volume Salon Glam Squad, Taylor Peterson and Brandi Rentiers add an elegant twist to Patty’s casual look to ensure she is ready for that special date night. The Glam Squad share some helpful tips and tricks to spruce up any casual hair and makeup to a chic and glam look!

To meet with the fabulous team at 40 Volume Salon, you can book an appointment through their website www.40volume.com or by phone at (912)352-0077.