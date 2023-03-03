SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every time you purchase Georgia grown peanuts, you are giving support to Georgia farmers, the environment, and our local economy.

The official state crop of Georgia has many health benefits and we were joined by the Southern Peanut Growers‘ Executive Director, Leslie Wagner, to speak about the importance of Georgia grown peanuts and to share some quick and easy recipes for you to try at home.

To learn more about the impact of peanuts in Georgia, you can head to the Georgia Peanut Commission’s website.