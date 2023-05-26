SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Historic Savannah Foundation just released the recipients of its 2023 Preservation Awards honoring those who go above and beyond to restore our historically significant sites. There were six projects recognized this year including a special award given to Mae Bowley of Re:Purpose Savannah. She recieved the Emma Adler Award for Preservation Advocacy.

To see all the award recipients including before and after photos of their work just watch our video attached to this story.

The mission of HSF is to save buildings, places and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. If you’d like to support their work just go to myhsf.org.