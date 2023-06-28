SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening the door your heart is the first step to adopting a furry friend. Porkie has been itching for a new little brother or sister and Mateo from Renegade Paws Rescue, seemed to be the perfect fit.

Sarah Morrhead, a foster mom with Renegade Paws, said Mateo “had been running on the streets” and decided to take him in and give him the love and makeover he deserved. Once it was time to find his forever home, this snaggle-tooth Shih Tzu mix was the perfect fit for Patty and Porkie. He fit right into their family from the first meeting and Mateo, now known as Mr. Beans, has found his happy ending.

If you’re searching for your perfect pal, you can head over to Renegade Paws Rescue’s website.