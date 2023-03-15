SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ever look at your dog and wonder “What are you?” And do you have people stop and ask you “What kind of dog is that?” Well, that happens to me all the time with Porkie. He’s allegedly a Shih Tzu & Yorkie Mix called a Shorkie. But there’s clearly something else mixed up his cute little cuddly self. So, like many folks I wanted to try one of those Doggie DNA tests to finally get some answers about Porkie’s lineage. So, I went to my vet for advice and boy was I surprised. Check out my latest story in our Porkie’s Pals adventures!