SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been such a fun year with my new puppy, Porkie! We just had to show you highlights from his adventures during the past year and all of the adorable pets he’s met along the way, like Meatball from Coach’s Corner, Cranford from the Hub Studio, and Apollo from iHeart Dental in Rincon. We even had a huge birthday party courtesy Dogtopia of Thunderbolt. Ben Hutchinson from At My Side K9 offered training tips. Bentleys Pet Stuff glammed up my puppy. Hipster Hound gave us great advice on pet nutrition. And, we’d like to say a special thanks to Photos by Becky for helping us capture all of the fun moments of the past year.

We hope you enjoy our look back at all neat experiences we had with Porkie in 2022!