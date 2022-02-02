Introducing my Porkie the shorkie!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) In December of 2021, my life was changed for the better when my new puppy, Porkie the shorkie entered my world. If you’re wondering what a shorkie is, it’s a mix between a shih tzu and yorkie. It’s been a while since I’ve taken care of a puppy, so there’s been a bit of a learning curve for both of us. Plus, there have been a few sleepless nights and plenty of bite marks on anything Porkie can sink his puppy teeth into, before I can stop him…that is.

I hope you enjoy getting to know my sweet and silly, Porkie!