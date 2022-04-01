SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) If you’ve been following my journey with my new puppy, Porkie you must know how crazy I am about my little buddy. I’m having so much fun trying all kinds of new adventures with him. We’ve been on a photo shoot that turned into puppy pandemonium and then we had to pay a visit to the vet for some advice on how to stop that incessant chewing!

So, the next thing I wanted to try with Porkie was doggy daycare. I hated to leave him alone during the day while I was at work. So I did a little research and decided to try Dogtopia of Thunderbolt. So, how is doggy daycare working? Well, check it out.