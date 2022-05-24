SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a way to support our families of fallen first responders, then you should come out and enjoy the Pooler Run for Heroes this Saturday, May 28, 2022. This special event is hosted by the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

The Pooler Run for Heroes begins and finishes at West Chatham Middle School. All proceeds from the race will go to assist the 200 Club in fulfilling its mission to assist families of first responders who die or suffer critical injuries in the line of duty.

For more information about this event and the 200 Club, here is our interview with Mark Dana, the President and CEO of the organization.