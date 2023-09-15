SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Local plant shop, Planted in Savannah, has expanded to offer a new hands-on experience.

After two years of business, Planted in Savannah owner Kathleen Miller, decided to open a personalized workshop for customers to come create their own dried flower displays, succulent gardens, and terrariums. Perfect for a rainy weekend activity, bachelorette party, and everything in between, Kathleen says “you’ll be able to pop in anytime you want” and let your creativity flow within the workshop.