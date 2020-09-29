Planning your next road trip? Check out Georgia’s largest state park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the weather cooling down a bit, what better time to get out and see some sights?

Here are a couple of options for your next road trip that will get you out of the house but keep you safe and socially distanced, too.

First up — Georgia’s largest state park.

F.D. Roosevelt State Park is about a four-hour drive from the Coastal Empire. Watch the video below to find out why the 32nd president was so drawn to this place and how he put it on the map.

Keep in mind: there are some closures in place at the park due to COVID-19. Check out the park website here before you make the drive.

Part of F.D. Roosevelt State Park includes 23 miles of great hiking on the Pine Mountain Trail. That’s where you could head next, to Callaway Resort & Gardens, known for beautiful flowers, a butterfly garden and great golf and fishing.

And during the holidays, Callaway is known all around the world for its Fantasy In Lights celebration.

Check their website, because tickets will go on sale soon and it usually fills up quickly.