Pixar’s “Soul” is coming to Disney+

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Pixar’s latest animated movie, “Soul,” is skipping theaters and premiering on Disney+ Christmas day! The film, about a musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of another soul, will be available with Disney+’s regular subscription.

Actor Jamie Foxx stars as Joe Gardner.

“Soul” shows how a community can be family.

“Soul” stars Jamie Foxx, Tia Fey, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs. Watch it on Disney+ with the entire family beginning December 25th.