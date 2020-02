SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Jason Winn, executive chef at 700 Drayton -- located at The Mansion On Forsyth -- shows The Bridge host Patty Turner how to make a romantic dinner. The first course: Beet & Marinate Fennel Salad With Naked Goat Cheese & Herb Dressing.

Chef Jason Winn shows Patty how to make Veal Marsala. (You can substitute chicken or pork if you don't like veal.)