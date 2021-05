SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – So, May 29th is National Biscuit Day. We thought, what better way to celebrate than with the local business that’s recognized for its award winning biscuits and gravy, Parker’s.

And, it just so happened that Parker’s is also marking a major milestone, it’s 45th year in business.

We caught up with the Founder and CEO of Parker’s, Greg Parker in the kitchen of Fancy Parker‘s in Historic Savannah.