Papermaking lessons from Savannah Cultural Arts Center

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - Ever want to learn Spanish or how to draw? Be sure to watch the newest segment on The Bridge called Creation Station. WSAV's Maria Yanta utilizes her skills as an animator and her passion for her native language to teach others during this time of social distancing and "at home" learning for students. Maria is a Newscast Director at WSAV and graduated from SCAD with a degree in Animation. Maria was born in Cuba and was raised in Puerto Rico. We hope you enjoy her Creation Station lessons!