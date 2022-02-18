Palmetto Electric Offers Exciting Scholarship and Educational Opportunities

Palmetto Electric is committed to the community. “One of the ways that we show this commitment to community is through offering scholarships and educational opportunities to students in our service area,” says Brooke Mingledorff, Marketing and Communications Rep for Palmetto Electric. The scholarships include a $1000 scholarship to high school senior in southern Beaufort, Jasper or Hampton counties. This scholarship is awarded by WIRE (Women Involved in Rural Electrification), the co-op’s community outreach group and is based on economic need and academic standing.

There is also a statewide Jenny Ballard scholarship opportunity. This scholarship is for a woman who may not have had the chance to attend college but would like to go back to school.

And, the Washington Youth Tour and Cooperative Youth Summit are back on this year!

For application information and deadlines, as well as information about the upcoming trips, visit www.palmetto.coop.