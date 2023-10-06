SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Artist Robert Morris becomes the next artist to join the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum with his exhibit Outward Bound.

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum will celebrate the opening of the collection with an reception on October 11, 2023 that is free and open to the public to enjoy the Outward Bound exhibit.

Molly Taylor, executive director of Ships of the Sea, explains why this exhibit is so special to Savannah. Robert’s paintings “represent decades of study. Painting, the beautiful coast of Georgia, and his work in international trade” said Taylor.

Outward Bound will be on display through March 2024 at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.