SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Travis! He is a 4 month old kitten with the sweetest little personality! If you love cats that act like dogs, you’ll love little Travis. He is definitely full of energy and truly believes that he is a dog in cat form!

If you’re looking for an active little kitten to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.

