SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Aries! He was in the shelter for over 100 days before getting pulled out of the shelter into his amazing foster home. Sweet Aries will give all the kisses and has a fantastic personality. He will play fetch all day long with other dogs or snuggle with you on the couch!

If you’re looking for an active dog like Aries to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.

Sponsored by The Ken Nugent Law Firm.