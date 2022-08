SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. Our Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week is Meeko! He is a 2 year old rescue cat. His owner, Jeffrey, says Meeko is very talkative and loves to chase his big brother Rafiki around the house. What a sweet kitty!

Sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.