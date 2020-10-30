Oscar and Grammy Winner Jennifer Hudson honored at the #SAVFF

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Actor Jennifer Hudson was presented with the Virtuoso Award at the 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Hudson is a two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and bestselling author. Hudson will soon be seen starring as Aretha Franklin in the highly anticipated biopic, “Respect.”

“Thank you SCAD for this amazing award, it’s just an amazing honor. Thank you Paula Wallace and thank you to all the amazing SCAD students – keep doing what you’re doing and one day you are going to be receiving this award and all the other awards I’ve received as well so I just wanted to say thank you all for your love and support and again thank you all for this! Thank you.”

The 23rd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S. The the eight-day virtual celebration of cinematic excellence runs through Saturday, October 31st honoring both professional and student filmmakers.

There are still a lot more movie screenings and Q&As with honorees Most tickets are only $5!

Get your tickets here!