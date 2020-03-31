Operation R & R helps local restaurants & first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Are you looking for ways to support our local restaurants and show our first responders how much you care? Then, Operation R & R is the win win you’ve been looking for. This is a special program being offered by the non-profit SD Gunner Fund. 100 percent of the money donated goes directly to local restaurants to buy food from them. Then that food will eventually be donated to those on the front line of fighting this pandemic.

Last night, food from Cha Bella in Savannah was delivered to the ICU at Memorial Hospital. Today, food from All Things Chocolate is being purchased and then delivered to the Richmond Hill City Fire & EMS Department. If you like to donate, or become one of the restaurants benefitting from this program go to the FB page of the SD Gunner Fund and look under EVENTS.