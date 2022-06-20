SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) From a zombie series to a Civil War era production there are more opportunities now for you become an extra. Who are the directors looking for? And, how can you get considered? There are two Open Casting Calls coming up on June 25 and 26th.

This Saturday, the Open Casting Call will be held between 11 am and 3 pm at the Garden City Empowerment Center at 4704 Augusta Road, Garden City, GA. On Sunday, the Open Casting Call will be held from 11 am until 1:30pm at the Halo Model & Talent Agency at 1319 Bull Street, Savannah, Ga. If you are not able to attend, you can submit your application on line by going to Kaast.app/FEAR

For the latest, here’s our interview with Extras Casting Director, Bill Marinella.