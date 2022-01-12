Open Casting Call this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Now could be your chance to be in the movies! There is an open casting call Friday and Saturday with Bill Marinella Casting for the feature film “Cave Dweller.” Register now and good luck! Make sure to tell Bill Marinella that his friends at The Bridge said hello!

This Friday, the open casting call is at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Classrooms 1 & 2. That’s at 905 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton, SC. You can arrive any time between 3pm and 7pm.

This Saturday, the casting call will be held at the Savannah Ballroom at 11 Travis Street in Savannah from 11am-3pm. Make sure to register first!

Pay is $120 per day with $40 for COVID testing at their lab in the Savannah area.

They are seeking real families to portray themselves, townspeople, real EMTs, real police officers, Trick-or Treaters, kids 8-17, Adults 18 plus.