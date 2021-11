BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – If you're traveling in the Beaufort area this weekend, be sure to take note of some possible traffic impacts.

On Saturday, Woods Memorial Bridge will be closed to vehicular and maritime traffic from 7 to 11 a.m. due to a 5K run. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), law enforcement personnel will be stopping and rerouting traffic in the area.