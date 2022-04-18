SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Most of us know Benjamin Franklin as one of our nation’s founding fathers and for his experiments with electricity, or even his yearly publication

“Poor Richard’s Almanack.” But there’s so much more to learn about this genius or “polymath” as noted documentary filmmaker Dayton Duncan describes Franklin. That’s why Duncan along with his partner Ken Burns recently released a documentary about this incredibly influential leader in our nation’s history.

Dayton Duncan lives in Savannah part of the year and was gracious enough to meet with me to discuss “Benjamin Franklin” which is his latest passion project to run on PBS.