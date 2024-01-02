SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It is the new year and many of us are looking for ways to make improvements as we head into 2024. And one goal that should be at the top of everyone’s resolution list should be to make improvements to our mental and emotional health.

Much of our life is controlled by our mental and emotional well-being and taking care of it is just as critical as taking care of our physical health. Ask yourself, “what are small little things in my day that would start to cascade of the domino effect of change” states Mary Jo Horton, Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health. Starting off small is key in becoming a better version of you.