New way to treat skin cancer locally

(WSAV) Savannah, GA – When it comes to treating any kind of cancer, the earlier you catch it, the better your chances of beating it. And for skin cancer, there are precancerous lesions that can show up called Actinic Keratoses or AK’s. Treating them usually means going to the dermatologist and getting them frozen off, cut out, or treated with prescription creams.

At RenewalMD, Dr. Meghan McGovern uses photodynamic therapy to treat these AK’s with what she jokingly calls the unpleasant side effects of skin rejuvenation. Since, I’ve been dealing with skin cancer for a long time, I decided to give this new treatment a go.

Here’s the first step we recorded with Dr. McGovern.