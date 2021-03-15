New Savannah Arena is rising up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From almost angle downtown, you can see something pretty amazing rising up from the ground. It’s the new Savannah Arena. So, how is construction going? And, what’s the latest on naming it?

I talked to the Monty Jones, Operations Manager for the Oak View Group that’s in charge of construction and the operations of the arena to get those answers and more.

If you’d like to offer suggestions for the name of the new pro hockey team, the deadline is March 16th. One of Monty’s personal favorite ideas is the Savannah Solo Cups.