New initiative at Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) One of the Savannah area’s oldest and well-known schools to shape the lives of young men, with a history that dates back almost 300 years is embarking on a new venture. One that the school leaders at the Bethesda Academy hope will inspire other schools to follow their lead. It’s called the New Leadership Initiative.

To learn all about this new program, the school president, Dr. Michael Hughes took us on a special tour. While there, he also showed us the school’s unofficial mascot. He’s a lovable donkey named Brownie. Enjoy!